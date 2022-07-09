Left Menu

Estrella Damm Ladies Open: Amandeep Drall, Vani Kapoor only Indians to make cut

Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor were the only two out of six Indian golfers to make the cut at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open currently here.

Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor were the only two out of six Indian golfers to make the cut at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open currently here. Deaflympics gold medallist Diksha Dagar (74-74), Neha Tripathi (73-76), Tvesa Malik (77-73), and Ridhima Dilawari (78-76) -- all had a rough time and missed the cut.

Drall, who was hit by a double bogey in her first round 72, was steady with two birdies against two bogeys for another 72, that put her at even par 144 and Tied-34th.

Vani, who started from the back nine, also had two birdies and two bogeys in her 72 that followed her first round 73. At one-over for two rounds, she is currently T-44.

Spain's Carlota Ciganta, who is looking for her sixth LET title, held a commanding five-shot lead at the midway point.

The 32-year-old Spaniard rolled-in five birdies in a bogey-free second round of 67 to reach 12-under, ahead of Scotland’s Michele Thomson, Sweden’s Maja Stark and Magdalena Simmermacher of Argentina.

However, the defending champion, Stark, who played with Ciganda for the first two rounds, matched her 67 to move closer to the former in the points table.

Simmermacher shot 68 and Thomson added an impressive three-under-par 69 to her opening 68.

Sweden’s Elin Arvidsson sits in fifth place, while Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz shot the round of the day - a six-under-par 66 - to move into a share of sixth position with Anne-Lise Caudal from France.

