England win toss, opt to field first against India in second T20I

India are heading into the second T20I after registering a thumping 50-run win in the first T20I

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 18:57 IST
Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler. (Photo- ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to field first against India in the second T20I of the three-match series being played here on Saturday. at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Saturday.

India are heading into the second T20I after registering a thumping 50-run win in the first T20I after they went all out on a new-look English team with an attacking batting and tight bowling. England, on the other hand, are looking forward to playing the 'Eoin Morgan' brand of cricket under the new skipper Jos Buttler and also exercise caution while playing against a world-class opponent.

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are back in the squad for India after missing out on the first T20I. England captain Jos Buttler said his team has a great chance to bounce back in the series in the match at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

"We are going to bowl first. Willey and Gleeson come in for Topley and Mills. Excited for him. It's a great chance to bounce back, expect us to come back harder today. It is a fantastic ground, India gets great support here as well." Indian captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss that they will play according to the situation. "We would have batted first. Looks like a good pitch, it has been used before for the blast game. We just need to adjust quickly and adapt our game. We have four changes. Kohli, Jadeja, Bumrah are back, and we have one more change," he said.

"These guys are one of the best teams in the world, so we want to challenge ourselves. We want to back our game in Southampton. We want to be fearless, but we need to play according to the situation. We know there will be some failures along the way," he added. England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

