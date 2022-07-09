Tennis-Rybakina wins Wimbledon to earn Kazakhstan first Grand Slam singles title

Elena Rybakina beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2 to become the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday.

With Russian and Belarussian players banned from the grasscourt major following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Rybakina would have been excluded from this year's Wimbledon had she not switched allegiance from Russia four years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)