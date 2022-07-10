Left Menu

India likely to play a match against 'Rest of the World' team as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The match could happen if the planning between the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and BCCI goes right. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative by the Centre to celebrate 75 years of Independence of the country

ANI | Updated: 10-07-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 18:53 IST
Team India. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

By Vipul Kashyap India could play a match against a 'Rest of the World' team in August as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, as per sources.

The match could happen if the planning between the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and BCCI goes right. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative by the Centre to celebrate 75 years of Independence of the country. A Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports source told ANI, "Yes we are planning to do a match between India and the Rest of the World, but the date is not confirmed yet. We have just sent a proposal to BCCI regarding this and are waiting for approval from them. We want this match as part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mohtsav at the 75th anniversary of the country's independence but nothing is finalised yet. But yes, we are on it."

Team India is currently in England to play the limited over series featuring three ODIs and three T20Is. The third T20I will take place on Sunday. The Men in Blue will be squaring off against the West Indies for a three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series, from July 22. Batter Shikhar Dhawan will be leading Team India in the three-match ODI series, with Ravindra Jadeja as the vice-captain.

In August, India will travel to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup. After the conclusion of the limited-overs series against the West Indies, team India will be touring Zimbabwe for three-match ODI series this August.

Before the Asia Cup, the team has to travel to Zimbabwe for a limited-over series. A source from the Zimbabwe board told ANI, "Yes, Team India will tour Zimbabwe for a small ODI series. The first match will be played on August 18, the second on 20, and the third and final ODI will be played on 22 ." Team India's busy schedule has continued this year too, as two teams will travel at the same time, a BCCI source told ANI. "Team B will travel to Zimbabwe for the series and VVS Laxman will be the coach of the team," said a BCCI source. (ANI)

