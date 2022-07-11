Left Menu

Virat Kohli likely to miss 1st ODI against England due to injury: Sources

After claiming victory in the three-match T20I series against England, Team India is all set to face them for a three-match ODI series.

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 21:57 IST
Virat Kohli likely to miss 1st ODI against England due to injury: Sources
Virat Kohli (Photo- BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India's star batter Virat Kohli is likely to miss out on the first ODI against England on Tuesday due to a suspected groin injury. After claiming victory in the three-match T20I series against England, Team India is all set to face them once again for a three-match ODI series.

Virat did not come for optional practise on Monday ahead of the first ODI match at Kensington Oval, London. As per ANI's sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), he has a suspected groin injury and is unlikely to play the first ODI. The source further stated that a medical test was conducted and it was found that the Virat has sustained mild strain.

The former skipper could manage scores of only 11 and 20 in the fifth and final Test against Edgbaston and continued his bad performances in T20Is, where he could score only 12 runs in two innings. Also, Kohli had a sub-par IPL 2022, in which he could score only 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73 and a sub-par strike rate of 115.98. He could score only two half-centuries in the tournament.

Following the series against England, Team India will be squaring off against the West Indies for a three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series, from July 22. The Men in Blue will be going forward without the services of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in the ODI series against West Indies. These players might play in the T20I series, to prepare for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022