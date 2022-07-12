Soccer-Liu's early header keeps Wuhan four points clear at summit

Wuhan Three Towns will take a four-point lead into the Chinese Super League's mid-season break after Liu Yiming's early goal earned Pedro Morilla's side a 1-0 win over Shanghai Port in Dalian on Tuesday.

Defender Liu, signed from Guangzhou FC in the close season, needed two attempts to head in the fifth minute winner after seeing his initial attempt from Nicolae Stanciu's corner blocked by Xu Xin. But the 27-year-old was determined to force the ball home after it looped up in the air and his solitary goal ensured Wuhan finished the first phase of the campaign with a healthy lead over defending champions Shandong Taishan.

Hao Wei's title holders moved onto 24 points with a 3-1 win over Dalian Pro in Haikou that came via goals from Liao Lisheng, Marouane Fellaini and Cryzan. Henan Longmen remain in third, a point further adrift, after their 6-2 thrashing of Changchun Yatai while Shanghai Shenhua are in fourth on 21 points having been held to a 2-2 draw by Wuhan Yangtze.

Eight-time champions Guangzhou secured only their second win of the season so far with a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Hebei FC courtesy of a 38th minute goal by Yang Liyu. Despite the win, Guangzhou remain in the relegation zone in 16th place, three points ahead of Hebei and Guangzhou City, who lost 2-0 to Zhejiang FC.

Shenzhen FC picked up a 2-1 victory over Beijing Guoan to move up to seventh after veteran forward Gao Lin cancelled out Wang Gang's opener for Beijing and Yuan Mincheng hit the winner five minutes from time. Chengdu Rongcheng scored twice in the final eight minutes through Hu Hetao and Tim Chao to win 2-1 against Meizhou Hakka and Tianjin Tigers handed Cangzhou Mighty Lions a 3-0 defeat with goals from Zhao Yingjie, Piao Taoyu and Shi Yan.

The Chinese Super League will return on Aug. 5 after the completion of the East Asian Championships in Japan. Those games will see the league return to a home-and-away format for the first time in more than two years after restrictions were put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to limit teams from travelling across the country.

The first 10 rounds of the current season were played in biosecure centralised venues in Meizhou, Dalian and Haikou.

