Sports News Roundup: Max Scherzer strong as Mets turn back Braves; Wimbledon title down to Kazakh support, says Rybakina and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Ukrainian Premier League to resume on Aug. 23 without fans

The Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) will start again on Aug. 23, the country's sports minister said on Tuesday, but matches will be held without fans and the stadiums will be equipped with shelters for any air raid sirens. No matches have been played since Russia invaded Ukraine in February in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Tennis-Wimbledon title down to Kazakh support, says Rybakina

Newly crowned Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina said on Tuesday that her win at the All England Club was a collective triumph that would not have been possible without the support of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation. The Moscow-born Rybakina, who switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018 to get more financial support, became the country's first major singles champion at the weekend when she rallied to beat Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur to lift the Wimbledon title.

Athletics-World record holder McLaughlin aims for 400m hurdles dominance

American Sydney McLaughlin is set for another star turn at Eugene, Oregon's Hayward Field as the world record holder plans a demolition in the 400 metres hurdles at the World Championships which start on Friday. All eyes will be on the 22-year-old who has made the extraordinary feel almost routine as she returns to the track where she has now twice broken the world record.

Cycling-Tour de France resumes after climate activists try to block riders

The 10th stage of the Tour de France was halted for 10 minutes on Tuesday after half a dozen climate activists tried to stop riders on the road before being pulled out by police and a senior organisers' official. The activists, one of them wearing a t-shirt saying "We have 989 days left", sat on the road some 36 kilometres (22 miles) from the finish in Megeve, a Reuters witness said.

MLB roundup: Max Scherzer strong as Mets turn back Braves

Max Scherzer threw seven strong innings and Pete Alonso drove in two runs to help the New York Mets beat the host Atlanta Braves 4-1 in the opening game of a three-game series between the two top teams in the National League East. The first-place Mets ended the Braves' three-game winning streak and improved to 3-2 against Atlanta this season.

Motor racing-Dutch GP boss expects true Max fans to be on best behaviour

Dutch Grand Prix promoter Jan Lammers expects Max Verstappen's 'Orange Army' to be on best behaviour for the Formula One race in September after reported sexist, racist and homophobic abuse in Austria last weekend. The race at Zandvoort, a seaside circuit which returned last season after a 36-year absence, is sold out for this year and next and is sure to be a frenzy of flares and flag-waving for the reigning world champion.

Horse racing-BHA recommends restricted whip use, disqualifying riders for breaches

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) published a list of recommendations on Tuesday relating to the use of the whip, saying jockeys must only use it in a backhand position and those who breach the rules must be disqualified. The recommendations of the Whip Consultation Steering Group said the permitted level for using the whip must be seven strikes on the Flat and eight over Jumps, with any rider using the whip four or more times above that level to be disqualified.

Tennis-Kyrgios needs Freud to help him deal with his demons says McEnroe

Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios does not require a coach but someone like Sigmund Freud to sort out his problems as tennis needs the Australian maverick, seven-times major winner John McEnroe said. The 27-year-old Kyrgios was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday but not before he had left his mark on the grasscourt major where he delighted fans with his immense talent but also frustrated them with his temperament.

Tennis-Thiem ends 14-month wait for Tour-level win

Former world number three Dominic Thiem won his first match in 14 months with victory at the Bastad Open on Tuesday as the Austrian looks to resurrect his career following a wrist injury that prevented him from defending his U.S. Open title last year. Thiem had not won a match since a second round victory in Rome in May last year and was sidelined for nine months after inuring his wrist in Mallorca, falling to 339 in the rankings.

Golf-Older and wiser, Spieth primed to continue resurgence

When Jordan Spieth won the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale he appeared to have the golfing world at his feet with three major titles to his name at the age of 23. The American, however, has failed to add to that haul, sliding down the world rankings to 92nd early last year following a sustained form slump from which he has only recently emerged.

(With inputs from agencies.)