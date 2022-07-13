The Wolves Have W88 As Their Shirt Sponsor

The global leader in online gaming, W88, will appear on the front of Wolves' 2018–19 Premier League uniform as part of a two–year sponsorship agreement.

W88 will also be prominently displayed on the whole line of training apparel for Wolves, which will be made available alongside the new home uniform later this month.

The most extensive collaboration of its sort in the club's history, W88 will collaborate with Wolves as principal partners on various advantageous activations.

"We are gratified to reinforce W88 as our top sponsor for Wolves' first season back in the Premier League, and we anticipate active accompanying bureaucracy going forward," Wolves directing manager Laurie Dalrymple pronounced.

"The dedication they have shown Wolves even extended to them letting their emblem be modified from their brand's traditional blue color to black and grey to complement our old gold, something we are very appreciative of.

"We are excited to work with W88 for the next two seasons. This collaboration is undoubtedly the largest in the club's history."

W88's Hilly Ehrlich, the company's business development manager, said: "We are pleased to work with Wolves, a prestigious football team with a storied history in sports that has influenced modern football today.

"This cooperation is a meaningful step for us in broadening our all-encompassing reach, and we anticipate actively accompanying the club to interconnect Wolves advocates in the UK and general."

W88 sports partners is an exclusive private equity concept for the sports sector and franchise owners. Our goal is to form partnerships with clubs and leagues. To produce additional revenue and increase your club's financial flexibility by utilizing our own approaches.

The University of Wolverhampton currently sponsors academy shirts. Thus the club will reveal a sponsor for the junior uniform before revealing the home and away jerseys.

According to Dalrymple, Wolves has always been a good family club. As a result, we take our obligations to kids and young fans very seriously.

"In light of this, we have committed to a second agreement with a different business that will be featured on all junior kits, which we will reveal very shortly," the statement reads.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)