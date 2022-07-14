Second ODI: India win toss, elect to field

Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 14-07-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 17:17 IST
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field in the second ODI against England here on Thursday.

India made one change in the playing XI with former skipper Virat Kohli replacing Shreyas Iyer. England is fielding an unchanged team.

India are 1-0 ahead in the three-match series after thrashing the hosts by 10 wickets in the opener.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

