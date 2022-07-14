Left Menu

Tennis-Serena Williams set to play Toronto event in August

Organisers said 41 of the top 43-ranked players on the WTA Tour are on the Toronto entry list, including Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka of Japan and Britain's U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 14-07-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 22:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Serena Williams has decided to compete next month in Toronto, having returned to action two weeks ago at Wimbledon after a year away from competition, tournament organisers said on Thursday. Williams, who suffered a second straight Wimbledon first-round exit this year, elected to use her protected ranking to enter the main draw of the Aug. 6-15 National Bank Open for the first time since her run to the 2019 final.

In that final, Canada's Bianca Andreescu consolidated a break to go 3-1 up at which point Williams, a three-time winner of the event, went to her chair and broke down in tears due to back spasms that forced her to retire 19 minutes into the match. Organisers said 41 of the top 43-ranked players on the WTA Tour are on the Toronto entry list, including Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka of Japan and Britain's U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu.

