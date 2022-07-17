Athletics-Osei-Nketia keeps New Zealand's 100m national record in the family

When New Zealand's Edward Osei-Nketia clocked 10.08 seconds in the 100 metres heats at the World Athletics Championships not only did he qualify for the semi-finals but he also broke his father's national record that had stood for 28 years. Osei-Nketia, 21, was not even born when his father Augustine Nketia clocked 10.11 at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Canada. Augustine was also a former Olympian having participated in the 100m at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

"I never thought I'd achieve it in my life ... it felt like a dream," Osei-Nketia told New Zealand's 1News. "At first, I just reacted that I was in the semi-finals because that was my goal. But me getting that record, I was like, 'I did it! I got the record. I finally got the record!'"

When asked if his father was upset that the record was no longer his, Osei-Nketia said he had actually taken it well. "My dad was actually surprisingly proud. I thought that he would be heartbroken, sad and angry because he expected that record was going to be there for ever and ever," Osei-Nketia added.

"But for his son to take it, it was good but it was bad at the same time!"

