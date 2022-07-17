Athletics-American Roberts crashes out of sprint hurdles heats

Daniel Roberts, winner of the U.S. trials and the third-fastest man in the world this year, failed to advance from the first round of the 110m hurdles at the World Championships on Saturday after hitting a barrier and falling while in the lead.

Roberts, wearing full length blue running tights in cool, morning conditions, was looking comfortable entering the second half of the race but caught one hurdle heavily and then crashed into the next, falling to the track. "I was really ready to go, maybe I got lazy with it," said Roberts, who posted a 13.03 time in winning the trials on the same track a month ago. "It's really disappointing as I came here to win, not just to get a medal."

The three other highly-fancied Americans all advanced safely, though hot favourite Devon Allen, who is set to leave the sport to join the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL, was the slowest heat winner in 13.47 after a clumsy race where he clipped several hurdles. Allen posted the third-fastest time in history when he clocked 12.84 seconds at the New York Grand Prix a month ago. His father died before the U.S. trials and he paid tribute to him in a tearful trackside interview on Saturday. "It's been difficult, the hardest thing in my life," he said. "My dad gave me a lot of opportunities He always had the best seat in the house and now he can run with me."

Compatriot Trey Cunningham won the first heat in 13.28 and defending champion and Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Grant Holloway also looked good as he came home in 13.14 - the fastest of the round. No nation has ever swept the podium in the event, though the U.S. has won two medals on seven occasions.

Jamaica's Olympic champion Hansle Parchment recovered from a shocking start to win his heat in 13.17, eventually reeling in Brazilian Rafael Pereira, who had exploded out of the blocks and led until the final barrier. The semi-finals and final both take place on Sunday.

