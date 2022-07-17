Left Menu

Haryana's Daulatabad Stadium to host Special Olympics events for next 20 years

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-07-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 16:46 IST
Haryana's Daulatabad Stadium to host Special Olympics events for next 20 years
Olympics logo (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Government on Sunday announced that the Daulatabad Stadium will be home to Special Olympics Bharat events for the next 20 years.

Special Olympics, the world's largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and physical disabilities, has been operating in India since 1987.

The organisation is also present in 172 countries and provides year-round training to over five million special athletes across the world.

The Daulatabad stadium will be utilised for regular training sessions while national tournaments will also be held in the next six months, the Haryana government further said.

The stadium will also accommodate 10 indoor and outdoor sports such as football, tennis, badminton, basketball, power-lifting, table tennis, cycling, handball, skating, and judo. The facility is also set to benefit over 1,500 athletes residing in Gurugram district.

''Haryana is taking giant development strides in multiple directions. These are the athletes who represent India at the World Games and many other international events, making their states proud as well,'' said Dr Mallika Nadda, Chairperson, Special Olympics Bharat.

''It is the responsibility of all communities and individuals, for mainstreaming & providing the special Athletes with a life of dignity and respect,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

