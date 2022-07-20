Left Menu

Rugby-Irish prop Porter escapes ban for Retallick tackle

Ireland prop Andrew Porter will not be further sanctioned for the high tackle on Brodie Retallick in last weekend's third test that left the All Blacks lock with a fractured cheekbone. Porter was shown a yellow card and cited for the clash during Ireland's 32-22 victory at Wellington Stadium on Saturday, which gave the tourists a first series win in New Zealand.

A judicial committee concurred with referee Wayne Barnes that Porter's tackle was "absorbing" in nature and therefore did not meet the red card threshold. The citing for a dangerous tackle was dismissed. New Zealand fans were upset at the apparent double standards as All Blacks prop Angus Ta'aavo had been shown a red card in the second test for a similarly high challenge on Ireland's Garry Ringrose. Ta'aavo was banned for three weeks.

To add insult to injury for the All Blacks, Retallick will be sidelined for up to two months and will miss the Rugby Championship.

