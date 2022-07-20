Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC rope in German midfielder Julius Duker ahead of ISL season

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-07-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 14:50 IST
Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday announced the signing of Julius Duker from Germany to bolster their line-up ahead of the upcoming season.

Duker, who is a midfielder, could be the club's final foreign recruit this season.

The left-footed footballer has scored 35 goals and has 23 assists to his name from 210 career appearances so far.

Chennaiyin FC will be Duker's first club outside his country.

The 26-year-old is also the club's second foreign midfielder after Brazilian Rafael Crivellaro, who has been part of the team since 2019.

Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Petar Sliskovic, and Kwame Karikari are the club's other international signings this summer.

Duker will also join a midfield setup that already consists of experienced Indian players such as Anirudh Thapa and Mohammed Rafique.

"I'm proud to be part of this big club. First of all, I would like to thank the fans for all the messages and the warm welcome,'' Duker said.

