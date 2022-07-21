Germany fearless ahead of their quarterfinal clash against Austria in 2022 Women's Euro

Germany "can't fear failure," said manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, as they prepare to take on Austria on July 21 in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Women's Euro. The eight-time euro winners will be preparing to take on their neighbours Austria in the quarterfinal clash of the competition. Germany will be the favourites to win the match and the whole tournament even but Austria has surprised everyone with their performances they booked their spot in the quarterfinals stage of the tournament.

"We need to play our game. We can't be afraid of failure, instead, we need the courage to win and to show our quality. We have a big chance to reach the semi-finals, which wasn't a given heading into this Euro," said Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. Being the lowest ranked side left in the competition, Austria can be considered the underdogs of the match up but they are not a team that should be slept upon.

"It's a sensation that we are among the top eight teams in Europe again," said Austria manager Irene Fuhrmann. "We have another chance to go up against one of the best teams in this tournament. Germany, like England, have proven how consistent they are. They haven't yet conceded a goal - it will be an incredible challenge," she added.

This is only their second Euro in history with their debut competition being in 2017. They performed really well in the competition reaching the semifinal stage but lost against Denmark in penalties. "We're always very meticulous, both in the analysis of our opponent and of our own game. It's a match which we are really looking forward to, because it's new for us to play against Germany on such a big stage. I'm very excited to see what we will be able to do," the Austrian manager added.

The winner of this matchup will proceed to the semifinals stage of the competition in which they will be facing the winner of the Belgium vs Sweden match which will be played on Friday night at the Leigh Sports Village. Earlier, England with a 2-1 comeback win against a dominant Spain side, booking their spot in the semi-finals of the competition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)