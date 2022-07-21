Taipei Open 2022: Parupalli Kashyap wins in second round Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee, Samiya Irad Farooqui faces disappointing result

Parupalli Kashyap cruised past Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee in the second round of the ongoing Taipei Open in the men's singles category on Thursday, reaching the quarterfinals. The Indian shuttler grabbed a comfortable win against his Chinese Taipei counterpart with the score of 21-10, 21-19 in Court 4. Kashyap won both the games to seal his spot in the quarter-finals.

Kashyap started the game well and was always in a good lead. The first game was very one-sided for the Indian as he went on to win it with a score of 21-10 giving no chance at all to the Chinese Taipei shuttler to even fight back. The second game however was a bit close with Lee coming back to his senses and fighting back. However, his efforts were not enough to take down the Indian shuttler.

Earlier in the day, Samiya Irad Farooqui played against Chinese Taipei's Wen Chi Hsu in women's singles category. Samiya faced a disappointing result as she lost the match 18-21, 13-21 against the Chinese Taipei counterpart. The first game was well fought by Samiya but she could not close the game and lost it 18-21.

Losing her rhythm at the end of the first game resulted in a disheartening outcome of the second game as well. The Chinese Taipei shuttler won the second game comfortably with a score of 21-13. The match that went on for 31 minutes resulted in a heartbreaking exit for the Indian in the early stages of the tournament. She had progressed to the second round by defeating Malaysia's Kisona Selvaduray by 21-15, 21-11. Previously, Kashyap made a winning start to his campaign at Taipei Open 2022, defeating Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the first round of the men's singles category on Wednesday.

Kashyap defeated his opposition 24-22, 21-10. The first game was a closely contested one but the second one was extremely one-sided. Kashyap won them both to win the match. Also, India's fifth-seeded mixed doubles pair Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Cheng Kai Wen and Wang Yu Qiao in the ongoing Taipei Open 2022 on Thursday.

The Indian pair defeated Cheng Kai Wen and Wang Yu-Qiao in the mixed doubles match by a big margin of 21-14, 21-17.Lastly, Mithun Manjunath crashed out of the tournament after losing to Japan's Kodai Naraoka in the second round of men's singles category by 24-22, 5-21, 17-21. (ANI)

