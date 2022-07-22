Left Menu

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp ruled out of T20I series against England

The two players from South Africa's tour of England returned home and are in doubt for CWG 2022.

ANI | Updated: 22-07-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 11:36 IST
Marizanne Kapp (Photo: Cricket South Africa/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

After missing the first T20I, Marizanne Kapp and Tumi Sekhukhune will miss the remainder of the series and are in doubt for the Commonwealth Games 2022, which start on July 29. The two players from South Africa's tour of England returned home and are in doubt for Birmingham 2022.

"The 23-year-old Sekhukhune experienced discomfort during the warm-ups ahead of the third and final One-Day International (ODI) against England on Monday and after being assessed by the team's medical staff, it was agreed she will be sent home to begin her rehabilitation," Cricket South Africa's official statement read. "Sekhukhune sustained an injury earlier on tour and will recover at home, while Kapp returns home to attend a family matter," the statement further added.

Top-order batter Tazmin Brits received the called up to the group, who are currently in the United Kingdom, as a replacement to make up the 15-player squad that will take on the hosts between July 21 and 25. A Commonwealth Games squad update will be communicated in due course in collaboration with Team South Africa and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).

With Kapp and Sekhukhune unlikely to return, it leaves Proteas at risk of skipping out on a medal at the Commonwealth Games, having already lost Lizelle Lee (retired from international cricket) and van Niekerk, who sustained an ankle injury sidelined her before the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup earlier in the year. South Africa's campaign starts on July 30 against New Zealand at Edgbaston, with Sri Lanka and the tournament hosts also making up Group B. (ANI)

