Left Menu

Taipei Open: Tanisha Crasto-Ishaan Bhatnagar pair crash out

The Indian pair suffered defeat 19-21, 12-21 to Malaysia's Hoo Pang Ron and Toh Ee Wei in the quarterfinals.

ANI | Updated: 22-07-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 14:51 IST
Taipei Open: Tanisha Crasto-Ishaan Bhatnagar pair crash out
Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto (Photo: BAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

India's fifth-seeded mixed doubles pair Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto crashed out of the ongoing Taipei Open 2022 on Friday. The Indian pair suffered defeat 19-21, 12-21 to Malaysia's Hoo Pang Ron and Toh Ee Wei in the quarterfinals.

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto started the match swiftly, but the Maylasian pair took 11-7 to enter the interval with a four-point advantage. At the end of the opening game, the score read 19-21. In the second the Maylasian pair played with swift and aggressive moves to end the game in their favour with a straight-set victory of 21-19, 21-12.

On Thursday, The Indian pair defeated Cheng Kai Wen and Wang Yu-Qiao in the mixed doubles match by a big margin of 21-14, 21-17 to advance into the quarterfinals. Third Seed Parupalli Kashyap is the only remaining Indian in the singles at the Taipei Open. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022