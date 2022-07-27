Left Menu

Soccer-England thrash Sweden 4-0 to reach Women's Euro final

Hosts England waltzed past Sweden into the Women's Euro 2022 final with Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby all on target in a 4-0 win in front of a frenzied sell-out crowd at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

Reuters | Sheffield | Updated: 27-07-2022 02:26 IST
Hosts England waltzed past Sweden into the Women's Euro 2022 final with Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby all on target in a 4-0 win in front of a frenzied sell-out crowd at Bramall Lane on Tuesday. The Lionesses made a nervy start but once Mead produced a moment of brilliance to fire them ahead in the 34th minute it was one-way traffic for Sarina Wiegman's side who became the first England women's team to reach a major final since 2009.

England have now won 11 consecutive matches and will face either Germany or France in a Wembley showdown on Sunday. Sweden, the second-ranked team in the world, had three big chances to take the lead early on and were denied by the woodwork and they paid a heavy price.

Mead produced a great turn on the edge of the area to power a shot beyond goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl to give England a halftime lead that was barely deserved. But they turned on the style in the second half to crank up a party atmosphere inside the stadium.

Bronze headed England's second in the 48th minute from a corner and substitute Russo then deceived the Swedish keeper with a cheeky backheel that went through Lindahl's legs. Kirby then put the icing on the cake with a flighted effort that Lindahl could only help into the back of the net.

After that it was exhibition stuff for a rampant England side who will now take some stopping in Sunday's final.

