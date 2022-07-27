Soccer-England thrash Sweden 4-0 to reach Women's Euro final
Hosts England waltzed past Sweden into the Women's Euro 2022 final with Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby all on target in a 4-0 win in front of a frenzied sell-out crowd at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.
Hosts England waltzed past Sweden into the Women's Euro 2022 final with Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby all on target in a 4-0 win in front of a frenzied sell-out crowd at Bramall Lane on Tuesday. The Lionesses made a nervy start but once Mead produced a moment of brilliance to fire them ahead in the 34th minute it was one-way traffic for Sarina Wiegman's side who became the first England women's team to reach a major final since 2009.
England have now won 11 consecutive matches and will face either Germany or France in a Wembley showdown on Sunday. Sweden, the second-ranked team in the world, had three big chances to take the lead early on and were denied by the woodwork and they paid a heavy price.
Mead produced a great turn on the edge of the area to power a shot beyond goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl to give England a halftime lead that was barely deserved. But they turned on the style in the second half to crank up a party atmosphere inside the stadium.
Bronze headed England's second in the 48th minute from a corner and substitute Russo then deceived the Swedish keeper with a cheeky backheel that went through Lindahl's legs. Kirby then put the icing on the cake with a flighted effort that Lindahl could only help into the back of the net.
After that it was exhibition stuff for a rampant England side who will now take some stopping in Sunday's final.
