Left Menu

Barclay won't mind second term as ICC chairman if members want

BCCI president Sourav Gangulys name might be doing the rounds for ICC chairmanship but current incumbent Gregor Barclay on Wednesday did not rule out the possibility of continuing for another two-year term if he gets members support.New Zealander Barclays term ends in November and ICC is likely to have a new chairman if he relinquishes his post without seeking a second two-year term.During a virtual media interaction with journalists from his Birmingham base after the ICC Annual Conference, Barclay gave an open-ended answer to a question on his continuation.Yes, absolutely right.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 19:40 IST
Barclay won't mind second term as ICC chairman if members want
  • Country:
  • India

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's name might be doing the rounds for ICC chairmanship but current incumbent Gregor Barclay on Wednesday did not rule out the possibility of continuing for another two-year term if he gets member's support.

New Zealander Barclay's term ends in November and ICC is likely to have a new chairman if he relinquishes his post without seeking a second two-year term.

During a virtual media interaction with journalists from his Birmingham base after the ICC Annual Conference, Barclay gave an open-ended answer to a question on his continuation.

''Yes, absolutely right. My term ends in November so I am eligible for further two year term. Yes, I am available for re-election if members want,'' Barclay told reporters, expressing his willingness to continue if he gets a chance.

Barclay's future will depend a lot on what the powerful Indian cricket board wants.

The BCCI mandarins have kept cards close to their chest till now and there has been not even an unofficial confirmation whether board's preferred candidate will be the former India captain.

Both Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah have categorically refused to comment on the matter.

With BCCI's appeal to the Supreme Court regarding the tenures of Ganguly and Shah yet to be heard, the richest cricket board in the world is unlikely to take any call in haste before knowing the outcome of their lawsuit.

However, a BCCI veteran, in the know of things, said that Barclay will get a second term unopposed only if Indian board decides against putting up a candidate.

The ICC's election process will also change from this edition with a simple majority, instead of two-third, being enough to win the chairman's election in case there is a contest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022