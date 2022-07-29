Left Menu

CWG 2022: Indian women's table tennis team starts campaign with 3-0 win over South Africa

Indian women's table tennis team will be in action against Fiji at 8.30 pm IST

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 16:15 IST
CWG 2022: Indian women's table tennis team starts campaign with 3-0 win over South Africa
Manika Batra. (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian women's table tennis team has started off their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a bang, with a 3-0 win over South Africa in their group match in Birmingham on Friday. The doubles team of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison started off the proceedings for India against the duo of Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Jayavant Patel. The Indians put on a dominating performance against their opponent, winning the first tie within the first three games by 11-7, 11-7, 11-5.

India had a 1-0 lead in the match and then came the star player Manika Batra. She was squaring off against Mushfiquh Kalam. Batra took India's domination in the match to the next level. She totally dominated her opponent and won the tie by 11-5, 11-3, 11-2. India took a 2-0 lead in the match.

In the third match, Sreeja Akula was in action against Danisha Jayavant Patel. South Africa's miserable show continued in this tie as well as Patel lost it within three games by 11-5, 11-3, 11-6. With this, India won their group match against South Africa by 3-0.

Indian women will be in action against Fiji at 8.30 pm IST. Commonwealth Games started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8.

India will be represented by 215 athletes who will feature in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022