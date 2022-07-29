CWG 2022: Indian men's table tennis team starts off campaign with win over Barbados

Indian men's table tennis team started off their Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham campaign with a thumping win over Barbados in their Group 3 match on Friday. India won the match by a margin of 3-0.

For India, the doubles team of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran started the proceedings against the duo of Kevin Farley and Tyrese Knight. The tie was extremely one-sided and India went on to clinch it by 11-9, 11-9, 11-4 within three games. The first two games were closely contested, but the second one was won by India comprehensively. The second tie was between star player Achanta Sharath Kamal and Ramon Maxwell. Kamal made light work of his opponent and defeated him by 11-5, 11-3, 11-3 in three games. comprehensively.

The next match was between Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Tyrese Knight. This tie was also very one-sided and Sathiyan won it for India by 11-4, 11-4, 11-5. Team India will later take on Singapore.

Commonwealth Games 2022 started from July 28 in Birmingham. It will go on till August 8. (ANI)

