Left Menu

CWG 2022: Indian men's table tennis team starts off campaign with win over Barbados

India won the match by a margin of 3-0. It will later take on Singapore

ANI | Updated: 29-07-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 18:35 IST
CWG 2022: Indian men's table tennis team starts off campaign with win over Barbados
Achanta Sharath Kamal. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian men's table tennis team started off their Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham campaign with a thumping win over Barbados in their Group 3 match on Friday. India won the match by a margin of 3-0.

For India, the doubles team of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran started the proceedings against the duo of Kevin Farley and Tyrese Knight. The tie was extremely one-sided and India went on to clinch it by 11-9, 11-9, 11-4 within three games. The first two games were closely contested, but the second one was won by India comprehensively. The second tie was between star player Achanta Sharath Kamal and Ramon Maxwell. Kamal made light work of his opponent and defeated him by 11-5, 11-3, 11-3 in three games. comprehensively.

The next match was between Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Tyrese Knight. This tie was also very one-sided and Sathiyan won it for India by 11-4, 11-4, 11-5. Team India will later take on Singapore.

Commonwealth Games 2022 started from July 28 in Birmingham. It will go on till August 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022