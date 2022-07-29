Left Menu

Indian cyclists fail to qualify for finals in three team events

The Indian team, comprising Shushikala Agashe, Triyasha Paul and Mayuri Lute, was 3.592 second more than the New Zealand team, which clocked 47.841 seconds.Then, the Indian mens 4000m pursuit team finished sixth and last in the qualification with a total time of 412.865 which was 23.044 second more than the leader New Zealand.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 29-07-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 18:37 IST
Indian cyclists fail to qualify for finals in three team events
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Indian cycling's Commonwealth Games campaign began on a disappointing note with all the three teams failing to make the finals here on Friday.

The Indian men's sprint team of Ronaldo Laitonjam, Y Rojit Singh, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo could not make it to the medal round, finishing sixth in the qualification with a total time of 44.702 seconds at the Lee Valley VeloPark.

They were 2.480 seconds behind the first place finishers Australia.

The fastest two teams will race for gold while the third and fourth finishers in the qualifying round compete for bronze.

The women's sprint team also did not do better than the men's side as it ended at seventh in the qualifying round with a total time of 51.433. The Indian team, comprising Shushikala Agashe, Triyasha Paul and Mayuri Lute, was 3.592 second more than the New Zealand team, which clocked 47.841 seconds.

Then, the Indian men's 4000m pursuit team finished sixth and last in the qualification with a total time of 4:12.865 which was 23.044 second more than the leader New Zealand. The Indian men's 4000m pursuit team comprises Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar and Vishavjeet Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022