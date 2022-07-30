Left Menu

Soccer-Spezia and Sena end contract after season-long absence due to COVID-19

Medical tests ahead of the 2021-2022 campaign determined Sena was not fit enough to return to action after the 26-year-old had fallen ill with COVID-19. In May, Spezia said Sena, who had not trained with the team at all last season, had taken medical tests again.

Serie A club Spezia have ended Leo Sena's contract by mutual agreement on Friday after the Brazilian midfielder missed last season due to COVID-19.

In May, Spezia said Sena, who had not trained with the team at all last season, had taken medical tests again. The results were not disclosed. "To Leo Sena, the best wishes for a future full of satisfaction, sporting and not," Spezia said https://www.acspezia.com/en/news/market-contract-termination-for-leo-sena.23813.html in a statement.

Spezia kick off the new Serie A season by hosting Empoli on Aug. 14.

