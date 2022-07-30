Left Menu

Soccer-Everton fan awarded penalty kick in Dynamo Kyiv friendly for helping Ukrainian refugees

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2022 05:29 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 05:29 IST
An Everton supporter who travelled to the Ukrainian border to help fleeing refugees following Russia's invasion of the country was invited to the pitch to kick a penalty during a pre-season match against Dynamo Kyiv. The team and the Goodison Park crowd gave a warm welcome to Paul Stratton, who added an unofficial fourth goal to the hosts' 3-0 win over the Ukrainian side by converting the penalty.

Stratton in March and travelled to the Polish city of Przemysl -- close to the Ukrainian border -- with his brother to help refugees who had managed to flee the invasion, which Russia calls a "military operation." Since Feb. 24, one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes, the largest current human displacement crisis in the world, according to the United Nations Refugee agency.

Everton host Chelsea on Aug. 6 in their first league match of the 2022-2023 campaign after avoiding relegation last season with a 16th-place finish.

