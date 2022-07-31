PM Modi lauds PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra for recent performances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded ace shuttler PV Sindhu and star javelin thrower and Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra for winning laurels for the country at Singapore Open 2022 and World Athletics Championships 2022. While addressing the nation during the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, Modi said, "Friends, be it the classroom or the playground, today our youth, in every field, are making the country proud. This month, PV Sindhu won her first title of the Singapore Open. Neeraj Chopra also continued his excellent performance and won the silver medal for the country in the World Athletics Championship."

Earlier in July, Sindhu had clinched her maiden Singapore Open 2022 title after defeating China's Wang Zhiyi in the final of the women's singles category. Sindhu won the summit clash 21-9, 11-21, 21-15. Just days later, Neeraj Chopra made the country proud once again by clinching a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022. He ended the country's 19-year-long wait for a medal at the championships by recording a distance of 88.13 metres in his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final, which helped him secure the second position.

"At the Ireland Para-Badminton International as well, our players have boosted the glory of the country by winning 11 medals. Indian players also performed well in the World Cadet Wrestling Championship held in Rome. Our athlete Suraj has done wonders in the Greco-Roman event. He has won the Gold Medal in wrestling in this event after a long gap of 32 years. For the players, this entire month has been full of action," added PM Modi. The 4 Nations Para-Badminton International Tournament was held in Dublin, Ireland from July 11-17 this year. India had clinched 11 medals at the event, consisting of two gold, four silver and five bronze medals.

Also at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships held in Rome, Suraj became India's first U-17 Greco-Roman wrestling champion in 32 years, a feat that had previously been accomplished by Pappu Yadav in 1990. PM Modi also wished India's Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022 contingent luck for the ongoing multi-sport event.

India had a great Day 2 at the multi-sport event, with medals coming in weightlifting. Sanket Sargar (Silver in Men's 55 kg final), Gururaja Poojary (Bronze in Men's 61 kg final), Mirabai Chanu (Gold in Women's 49 kg final) and Bindyarani Devi (Silver in Women's 55 kg final) were the medal winners. India is currently in the eighth position in the medal tally with four medals. The Prime Minister noted that the 44th Chess Olympiad is being hosted in India and expressed his happiness at India hosting the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup in October, saying that it will enhance the enthusiasm of daughters of the country towards sports.

The 44th Chess Olympiad started in Chennai on July 28 and will go on till August 10. Six Indian teams, including three in the women's section, kickstarted their campaigns on a brilliant note by registering comfortable victories on the opening day of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram, Chennai on Friday. (ANI)

