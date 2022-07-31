Left Menu

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

Pakistan and India are heading into this match with losses in the first games. Pakistan lost to Barbados in their tournament opener by 15 runs while India registered a heartbreaking loss to Australia by three wickets in its opener

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 16:22 IST
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both
India and Pakistan skippers at the toss. (Photo- BCCI Women). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Pakistan women's cricket skipper Bismah Maroof won the toss and elected to bat first against India in their high-octane T20I match at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday. Pakistan and India are heading into this match with losses in the first games. Pakistan lost to Barbados in their tournament opener by 15 runs while India registered a heartbreaking loss to Australia by three wickets in its opener.

Pakistan skipper Maroof said during the toss, "We will bat first. It is an important match, will like to put on a target. Very important match to stay alive." Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss, "Two changes for us. Wanted to bowl first. Always better to chase in these conditions. Want to go with the same approach (as against Australia)."

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali(w), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof(c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022