CWG 2022: Indian men's table tennis team marches into semis after win over Bangladesh in QFs

Indian men's table tennis has had an amazing campaign so far. They finished at the top of Group 2 by winning over Barbados, Singapore and Northern Ireland. Team India registered wins by an identical margin of 3-0 in all these matches

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 18:35 IST
Achanta Sharat Kamal.. Image Credit: ANI
Indian men's table tennis team continued their winning ways as they marched into the semifinals by defeating Bangladesh by 3-0 in the quarterfinals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday. The Indian duo of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran started off things against Ramhimlian Bawm, and Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy. The Indian duo dominated against the Bangladeshis, defeating them 11-8, 11-6, 11-2 and gaining a 1-0 lead over the opponent.

Up next was star player Achanta Sharat Kamal who faced off against Md Rifat Sabbir. Kamal absolutely dominated his opponent and sent him packing out of the competition within three games by 11-4, 11-7, 11-2. After winning this tie, India had a 2-0 lead over Bangladesh. Sathiyan was the next player and faced Ridoy in the next tie. The pattern of Indian domination continued as Ridoy was defeated easily by 11-2, 11-3, 11-5.

With this, India won the match comfortably by a margin of 3-0 and reached the semi-finals of the event. Indian men's table tennis has had an amazing campaign so far. They finished at the top of Group 2 by winning over Barbados, Singapore and Northern Ireland. Team India registered wins by an identical margin of 3-0 in all these matches.

Commonwealth Games 2022 started from July 28 onwards in Birmingham and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

