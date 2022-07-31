Sports News Roundup: Mariners rally late, end losing streak to Astros; Germany's Popp out of Euros final after injury in warm-up and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Hungary as Leclerc misses out again

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix from 10th on the starting grid on Sunday as Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc suffered another strategy nightmare. Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second for Mercedes with team mate George Russell, on pole position for the first time, third in a repeat of the previous race in France.

MLB roundup: Mariners rally late, end losing streak to Astros

Pinch hitter Abraham Toro delivered a two-out, two-run single as the visiting Seattle Mariners turned a ninth-inning rally into a 5-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday. Toro turned on a first-pitch slider from Astros closer Ryan Pressly (3-3), driving in Jesse Winker and Adam Frazier to erase a one-run deficit and help the Mariners end a five-game losing skid to Houston.

Motor racing-Former race director Masi received death threats after Abu Dhabi decision

Former race director Michael Masi revealed he had received online death threats after the controversy last year that allowed Max Verstappen to claim the Formula One world title. The Australian changed the safety car re-start procedure at the end of the December's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a move that handed the crown to Red Bull's Verstappen, denying Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton a record eighth title in the process.

Soccer-Germany's Popp out of Euros final after injury in warm-up

Germany suffered a major blow just ahead of kickoff in their Women's European Championship final against England on Sunday when striker and captain Alexandra Popp was injured in the warm-up and had to pull out of the team. Popp, who had scored six goals in five games in her debut Euros leading up to the final, was withdrawn from the line-up moments before kickoff due to "muscular problems".

Mixed Martial Arts-Nunes blasts Pena to reclaim UFC bantamweight crown

Amanda Nunes put on a mixed martial arts clinic to beat Julianna Pena by unanimous decision after a thrilling five-round battle in front of a crowd of 19,442 at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas on Saturday, reclaiming the bantamweight title. Nunes' five-year reign as bantamweight champ came to an end when she lost the belt to Venezuela's Pena in December 2021, but the Brazilian took it back on Saturday with a striking masterclass before moving the fight to the mat and surviving a number of dangerous submission attempts from Pena.

Red and white England fans gather in London for Women's Euro final

Thousands of England soccer fans dressed in red and white were descending on London's Wembley stadium on Sunday for the final of the Women's Euro 2022 tournament that has gripped the country this summer. Ahead of the sold-out final against Germany, fans including many young girls were dressed in the kit of England's Lionesses, while a helicopter provided television footage of the team's coach making its way to the stadium.

Games-'Friendly Games' have an edge when India play Pakistan at cricket

The Commonwealth Games like to be referred to as the "Friendly Games" and up until Sunday even India and Pakistan cricketers had bought into the idea. Women's cricket is making its Games debut in Birmingham and because of that there has been an all-for-one pioneering camaraderie built into the competition dialing down what is arguably world sport's most intense rivalry.

Games-Three cyclists taken to hospital after serious crash at velodrome

Three cyclists were taken to hospital after a serious crash during the second heat of the men's scratch race at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. The remainder of the morning session was cancelled and spectators were asked to leave the velodrome after Team England's Matt Walls and Isle of Man's Matt Bostock were involved in the crash along with several other riders.

Boxing-Jake Paul bout cancelled due to Rahman's weight issues

Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been cancelled due to a weight issue with his opponent Hasim Rahman Jr., his promotional team said in a statement on Saturday. According to Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Rahman had signed an agreement on July 6 to fight at 200 pounds (90.72 kg) and weighed at 216 pounds the following day but vowed to make the weight for the Aug. 6 bout.

Golf-Stenson happy to shake off 'emotional' week to lead at Bedminster

Henrik Stenson said he was pleased with his LIV Golf debut after overcoming an "emotional" week to take a three-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round at the Bedminster, New Jersey event, 10 days after being stripped of Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy. The Swede offset a double bogey on the third hole with an eagle putt and then carded four birdies for a 2-under 69 at a windy Trump National Golf Club to go three shots clear of former world number one Dustin Johnson.

