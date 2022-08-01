Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Hungarian Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sunday's Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix, round 13 of 22, at Budapest's Hungaroring (teams listed in championship order): RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Sergio Perez 5)

Verstappen started 10th, his lowest grid position of the season, on soft tyres after a power unit problem in the final phase of qualifying. He had been due to start on hards but changed the strategy on the grid. Verstappen took the lead from Leclerc, spun 360 degrees but recovered for his eighth win in 13 races and 28th of his career. He is now 80 points clear at the top. Perez started 11th, letting Verstappen through when it mattered. Red Bull felt he would have been on the podium with a few more laps. The team are now 97 points clear of Ferrari. FERRARI (Carlos Sainz 4, Charles Leclerc 6)

Leclerc lined up third on mediums, with Sainz second and unable to pass Russell at the start. He remained behind Russell after his first stop when Leclerc briefly took the lead before pitting. Leclerc then came out ahead of Sainz when he pitted. The Monegasque passed Russell for the lead on lap 31 and made his second stop on lap 40 for hard tyres, which cost him the race. A third stop for softs on lap 55 dropped him from third to sixth. Hamilton passed Sainz for third seven laps from the end. MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 2, George Russell 3)

Russell started on pole for the first time in his F1 career, with Hamilton seventh. Russell stayed ahead for 30 laps until Leclerc overtook, and lost out to Verstappen in the pits. Hamilton pitted from the lead for softs on lap 52 and came back out in fifth. He then set the fastest lap and raced to second, passing Russell five laps from the end. The team's second double podium in two races lifted them to 30 points behind Ferrari. ALPINE (Fernando Alonso 8, Esteban Ocon 9)

Both made one stop, starting on the medium and finishing on the hard tyre. Alonso was unhappy with Ocon's early defending. Both were overtaken in one move by Ricciardo, who was later penalised for a collision with Stroll. The team swapped the drivers around on lap 41 because Alonso had more pace. Ocon beat Vettel by 0.143. They remain four points clear of McLaren. MCLAREN (Lando Norris 7, Daniel Ricciardo 15)

Norris started fourth but could not keep faster cars behind him, with Hamilton, Verstappen and Perez out of place and coming through. Ricciardo had a messy first lap, passed both Alpines in one move but then collected a five second penalty for a collision with Stroll he blamed on a lack of grip on hard tyres. ALFA ROMEO (Guanyu Zhou 13, Valtteri Bottas 20)

Bottas retired towards the end with a fuel system problem after carrying out a one-stop strategy using the unpopular hard tyre. Zhou's race was compromised at the start and he lost time switching from a one-stop to two-stop, that left him fighting back from last. HAAS (Mick Schumacher 14, Kevin Magnussen 16)

Magnussen had an upgrade package and started 13th. Schumacher lined up 15th, both on mediums. Both gained three positions at the start but Magnussen was shown a black and orange flag forcing him to pit to fix front wing damage. The Dane rejoined towards the back and made a third stop for softs. ALPHATAURI (Pierre Gasly 12, Yuki Tsunoda 19)

Gasly started from the pit lane after a power unit change. Tsunoda said he struggled throughout, suffering a spin at the chicane on lap 35 due to lack of grip and dropping to last. ASTON MARTIN (Sebastian Vettel 10, Lance Stroll 11)

Vettel and Stroll had another battle to get into the points, the German starting 18th and Canadian 14th. Both did two stops, Vettel ending on medium and Stroll on soft. The team switched them around to give Vettel a chance to hunt down Ocon in ninth but a late virtual safety car meant he ran out of time. WILLIAMS (Alex Albon 17, Nicholas Latifi 18)

Both cars suffered damage on the opening lap, with Albon pitting on lap two for a new front wing while Latifi continued but lost performance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)