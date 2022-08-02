Left Menu

Athletics-Olympic champion Jacobs cleared to resume training

Jacobs marked the one-year anniversary of his 100m win in Tokyo on Monday with an Instagram post, writing: "Looking back it has been a year full of ups and downs but now I am coming back stronger than ever." The European Championships begin on Aug. 15 in Munich.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 08:36 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 08:36 IST
Athletics-Olympic champion Jacobs cleared to resume training

Olympic 100 metres champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs, who withdrew from last month's World Championships due to a thigh injury, can return to training but remains a doubt for the European Championships, Italy's athletics federation (FIDAL) said. FIDAL said that Jacobs underwent an MRI scan on Monday, which showed "progress along the road to recovery".

"Jacobs's participation in the next European Championships in Munich will be evaluated over the next few days," FIDAL added. The 27-year-old shocked the world by becoming the first Italian to win the Olympic 100m title last August, before adding a second gold in the 4x100m relay.

His appearances since the Tokyo Games have been few and far between due to injury but Jacobs still travelled to Eugene, Oregon for the World Championships, only to pull out of the 100m semi-finals. Jacobs marked the one-year anniversary of his 100m win in Tokyo on Monday with an Instagram post, writing: "Looking back it has been a year full of ups and downs but now I am coming back stronger than ever."

The European Championships begin on Aug. 15 in Munich.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022