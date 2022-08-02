Left Menu

Tennis-Kyrgios to skip Laver Cup for more family time

"No Laver Cup for me this year," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram. "Gotta have that home time with my family and (my) beautiful girlfriend." The 27-year-old, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last month, was part of Team World in all four editions of the tournament so far.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 22:27 IST
Tennis-Kyrgios to skip Laver Cup for more family time
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australian Nick Kyrgios will not participate in the 2022 Laver Cup as he wants to spend more time with his family, the player said on Tuesday. "No Laver Cup for me this year," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

"Gotta have that home time with my family and (my) beautiful girlfriend." The 27-year-old, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last month, was part of Team World in all four editions of the tournament so far. They were defeated by Team Europe on all occasions.

The 2022 Laver Cup will be held from Sept. 23-25 in London. Team World captain John McEnroe has named Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman as three members of his team.

Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray will play together in the same team for the first time as they will be captained by Bjorn Borg on Team Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022