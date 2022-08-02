Motor racing-Alpine F1 announce Piastri as Alonso's replacement for 2023
Alpine Formula One team have promoted their reserve driver Oscar Piastri to a race seat from 2023, the team said on Tuesday, as the Australian replaces Aston Martin-bound Fernando Alonso. Reigning Formula Two champion Piastri will race alongside Esteban Ocon starting from 2023 after twice F1 champion Alonso signed a multi-year deal with Aston Martin on Monday.
Reigning Formula Two champion Piastri will race alongside Esteban Ocon starting from 2023 after twice F1 champion Alonso signed a multi-year deal with Aston Martin on Monday. "Oscar is a bright and rare talent. We are proud to have nurtured and supported him through the difficult pathways of the junior formulae," team principal Otmar Szafnauer said.
Alonso will be racing for Aston Martin next season following Sebastian Vettel's decision to retire from the sport at the end of the season.
