NFL-Dolphins docked draft picks, owner suspended for tampering
Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 22:44 IST
The National Football League (NFL) docked the Miami Dolphins draft picks and suspended team owner Stephen Ross for violating the league's anti-tampering policy on Tuesday but said the team did not intentionally lose games in the 2019 season.
The Dolphins must forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and third-round pick in 2024, the league said. Ross received a $1.5 million fine and will be prohibited from representing the club at any NFL event through Oct. 17.
