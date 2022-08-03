Rugby-Bok wing Arendse's meteoric rise leads to All Blacks showdown

South Africa wing Kurt-Lee Arendse believed wearing the Springbok jersey was a pipedream just 12 months ago, but such has been his meteoric rise over the last year that he will line up against New Zealand in the Rugby Championship on Saturday. Arendse, who made his Bok debut in the 13-12 loss to Wales last month, is one of three changes made by coach Jacques Nienaber for the clash at the Mbombela Stadium.

The 26-year-old comes in for Cheslin Kolbe, who has a broken jaw, and has been rewarded for excellent form with the Pretoria-based Bulls in the United Rugby Championship. "I didn’t think a year ago that I would play for the Springboks, so I’m extremely grateful for this chance and hopefully I can grab it with both hands," Arendse told reporters on Wednesday.

Small in stature and with a wicked side-step, Arendse is a near carbon-copy of Kolbe and will be tested in the wide channels by the All Blacks. He only started playing senior provincial rugby in 2020 after a successful spell with the national Sevens side.

"It’s a real privilege to follow in Cheslin’s footsteps. He has a good sidestep, is strong in the air and a very explosive player, so there is a lot to admire about him. "New Zealand are a skilful side and they like to run the ball, but as a team we are focused on what we have been preparing for."

New Zealand have lost four of their last five tests and come into their first test in South Africa since 2018 on a low ebb. But versatile Bok back-rower Franco Mostert has played down his team’s favourites tag. "I won’t say there is a favourite for this game to be honest," he said. "The All Blacks are world class despite their series defeat against Ireland, and we come off a defeat and two wins in our last three matches, so both teams will be hungry for a win."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)