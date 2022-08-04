Left Menu

Rugby-New Zealand team to play South Africa in Rugby Championship

New Zealand coach Ian Foster has named the following team to play South Africa in their Rugby Championship opener at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday:

15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-David Havili, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-Angus Ta'avao, 2-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1-George Bower

Replacements: 16 Dane Coles, 17-Ethan de Groot, 18-Tyrel Lomax, 19-Tupou Vaa'i, 20-Shannon Frizell, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Richie Mo'unga, 23-Quinn Tupaea

