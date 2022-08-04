Left Menu

Soccer-Manchester United's Telles joins Sevilla on season-long loan

Sevilla, who finished fourth in LaLiga last term to qualify for the Champions League, will cover his wages for the season but there is no obligation to buy the 29-year-old Brazilian. Telles has seen competition in his left-back position increase after United signed Netherlands defender Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord last month, with England international Luke Shaw also to contend with.

Manchester United defender Alex Telles has joined Sevilla on loan for the season, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Sevilla, who finished fourth in LaLiga last term to qualify for the Champions League, will cover his wages for the season but there is no obligation to buy the 29-year-old Brazilian.

Telles has seen competition in his left-back position increase after United signed Netherlands defender Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord last month, with England international Luke Shaw also to contend with. Telles signed for United from Porto in October 2020, registering 50 appearances in two seasons at Old Trafford.

