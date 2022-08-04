Sports News Roundup: Cardinals to meet Cubs as MLB London Series returns next year; Luis Castillo beats Yanks in Mariners debut and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Man City's Haaland 'not concerned' about settling into Premier League

Manchester City's new signing Erling Haaland said on Thursday he has no concerns about settling into life in the Premier League. Haaland, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund last month, scored in a pre-season win over Bayern Munich but missed several chances and struggled to link up with his new team mates in a 3-1 Community Shield defeat to Liverpool.

Baseball-Cardinals to meet Cubs as MLB London Series returns next year

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, who make up one of the most storied rivalries in Major League Baseball (MLB), will play a two-game series in London on June 24-25, 2023, the league and its players' union (MLBPA) announced on Thursday. The MLB London Series will mark the return to the London Stadium following the inaugural series that was held in 2019 between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

Motor racing-Australians have starring roles in F1's hot summer drama

Australians have the starring roles in Formula One's summer drama -- retired racer Mark Webber as a behind-the-scenes fixer for rising star Oscar Piastri while fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo stares at an uncertain future. Ricciardo is doing his best to smile in the face of adversity at McLaren but Webber and Piastri are making it difficult.

MLB roundup: Luis Castillo beats Yanks in Mariners debut

Luis Castillo pitched 6 2/3 innings in his debut for the Seattle Mariners, who slugged three homers in the first inning off Gerrit Cole and recorded a 7-3 victory over the host New York Yankees on Wednesday. Eugenio Suarez hit a three-run homer and Carlos Santana hit a solo shot before Cole could record an out in the first, and Jarred Kelenic added a two-run shot after Cole got the first out.

Soccer-Paris St Germain's galaxy of stars expected to dominate again

A leaner and fitter Lionel Messi, similarly rejuvenated Neymar and Kylian Mbappe staying after signing a new contract makes Paris St Germain runaway favourites to retain their Ligue 1 title when the French league season kicks off on Friday. Last season, the Parisians romped to the title with a 15-point advantage over second-placed Olympique de Marseille despite Messi failing to impress, Neymar and Mbappe being unsettled and Sergio Ramos missing most of the campaign.

Tennis-Russia's Kasatkina feels 'more free and happy' after coming out as gay

Russian Daria Kasatkina said she feels more "free" since coming out as gay last month as support poured in for the women's world number 12 from her fellow players. Kasatkina said last month that she was inspired to come out after Russian soccer player Nadya Karpova revealed she was gay in a country where homosexuality is frowned upon.

Tennis-Medvedev reaches milestone on winning return in Los Cabos

World number one Daniil Medvedev acknowledged reaching a "nice" milestone as, playing his first tour match since June, he beat qualifier Rinky Hijikata 6-4 6-3 in Los Cabos, Mexico on Wednesday to record his 250th professional singles win. Medvedev, who sat out Wimbledon due to an All England Club ban on Russian players, closed the match out in just over 90 minutes, with Hijikata showing resilience by saving five breakpoints over the course of the two sets.

Soccer-Rivals desperate to break Bayern's Bundesliga stranglehold

Bayern Munich have dominated the Bundesliga for a decade and when the champions open their new season against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday few will be betting against them winning a record-extending 11th consecutive league crown. Despite the departure of striker Robert Lewandowski, Bayern do not look weaker than last year having brought in French forward Mathys Tel, Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt, striker Sadio Mane and Ajax Amsterdam duo Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui.

Young Cuban ballplayers dream of U.S. major leagues

Cuban 8-year-old Kevin Kindelan, a hot-handed shortstop for a Central Havana junior league baseball team and teammate and first baseman Leoni Venego, 7, both dream of stardom. Kindelan says he wants to play for Cuba's national baseball club, but Venego, recovering his composure after a big swing and a miss during a recent practice session, admits he's set his sights on a bigger prize.

Russia sentences Griner to 9 years in jail, Biden says it's unacceptable

A Russian court sentenced U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on Thursday after finding her guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia, a ruling that U.S. President Joe Biden called "unacceptable." Griner was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs by police after the ruling, turning to reporters and saying: "I love my family".

(With inputs from agencies.)