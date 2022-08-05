Left Menu

CWG 2022: Deepak Punia clinches gold in Men's Freestyle 86kg, defeats Pakistan's Muhammad Inam

Punia bagged India's third wrestling gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 23:56 IST
CWG 2022: Deepak Punia clinches gold in Men's Freestyle 86kg, defeats Pakistan's Muhammad Inam
Wrestler Deepak Punia. (Photo- MygovIndia Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Indian grappler Deepak Punia won the gold medal in the Men's Freestyle 86kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. He defeated Pakistan's Muhammad Inam at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Friday. Punia won the gold medal match 3-0. Punia bagged India's third wrestling gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Indian grappler took 2-0 lead in the first period and all the pressure was on the Punia's opponent heading into the last three minutes. Punia was in good form in this match. In the final three minutes, he managed to hold his own and he kept his opponent at bay to walk away with the gold.

The Pakistani wrestler struggled to find a way through Punia's strong defence and went home without scoring a point. Earlier, star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched a gold medal for India after winning the final against Canada's Lachlan Mcneil in the men's 65 kg.

Anshu Malik had to settle for the silver medal in the women's 57kg freestyle wrestling after losing to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria. Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

