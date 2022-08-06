Left Menu

'Focused on my game, achieved my goal': Deepak Punia on winning gold at CWG 2022

He defeated Pakistan's Muhammad Inam at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 06-08-2022 02:43 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 02:43 IST
Deepak Punia (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

After claiming the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022, Indian grappler Deepak Punia said that he was focused on his game and added that he was nervous because on August 5, 2021, he lost the bronze medal in the Olympics and today was the same date. Deepak Punia won the gold medal in the Men's Freestyle 86kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. He defeated Pakistan's Muhammad Inam at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Friday.

"I want to thank PM Modi for encouraging the players. He motivated me when I didn't get a medal in Olympics. So it was my responsibility to win a medal for our country," Deepak Punia told ANI. "I'm elated. I focused on my game & achieved my goal. It was a proud moment when our national anthem was played. I was a little nervous because on Aug 5, 2021, I lost the bronze medal in the Olympics & today was the same date," he added.

Punia won the gold medal match 3-0. Punia bagged India's third wrestling gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Indian grappler took a 2-0 lead in the first period and all the pressure was on the Punia's opponent heading into the last three minutes.

Punia was in good form in this match. In the final three minutes, he managed to hold his own and he kept his opponent at bay to walk away with the gold. The Pakistani wrestler struggled to find a way through Punia's strong defence and went home without scoring a point. (ANI)

