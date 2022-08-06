CWG 2022: Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Gehlot make winning start to campaign

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat made a winning start to her Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a win over Canada's Samantha Stewart in her women's freestyle 53 kg category- Nordic round at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday. Phogat's match lasted for just 36 seconds. She won the match via fall by 2-0. Stewart could not even manage a minute worth of in-mat time as she was toppled by the Indian quickly.

Also, another Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot made a great start to her CWG 2022 campaign. She won the first match of her nordic round against Rebecca Ndolo Muambo of Cameroon by forfeit. She did not even have to step inside the mat as her opponent forfeited the bout. Gehlot later went on to win her second match against Scotland's Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio.

This match lasted for two minutes and thirty seconds. Gehlot was extremely dominant in this contest as she won it by 12-2 on basis of technical superiority. Both women are at the top of their nordic Groups.

Later this day, Naveen, Ravi Dahiya, Pooja Sihag and Deepak Nehra will be in action. Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham from July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

