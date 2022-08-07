Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Horse racing-Horse racing in U.S. can't survive without reforms: HISA CEO Lazarus

Horse racing in the United States cannot survive without a major overhaul of the rules governing the use of drugs and improvements in racetrack safety, the sport's top official told Reuters. A series of high-profile doping scandals and horse deaths have rocked the industry and led to a new federal law designed to replace the state-by-state patchwork of regulations with a national standard.

Soccer-Magnificent Messi inspires PSG to 5-0 win over Clermont

Lionel Messi scored a sensational bicycle-kick goal as Paris St Germain began the defence of their Ligue 1 title with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Clermont at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Saturday. Messi netted a brace to go with goals from Neymar, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos as they followed up last weekend's 4-0 Trophee des Champions victory over Nantes with another easy win.

MLB roundup: Dodgers honor Vin Scully, rout Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers jumped on Sean Manaea for four runs in the first inning and four more in the third Friday night, then coasted to an 8-1 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres in the opener of a three-game weekend series. The Dodgers also honored Vin Scully before and during their first home game since the Hall of Fame broadcaster's death on Tuesday.

Soccer-Magic Mitrovic nets twice as Fulham hold Liverpool to 2-2 draw

Aleksandar Mitrovic's brace of goals was cancelled out by strikes from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah as newly promoted Fulham held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw by in the sides' opening game of the Premier League season at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The home side took the lead on 32 minutes when they broke down the right, and Kenny Tete's cross was met by the bustling Mitrovic, who out-jumped Trent Alexander-Arnold at the far post to head home.

Athletics-Jackson, Bromell claim victories in Silesia Diamond League

World champion Shericka Jackson continued her brilliant season by winning the women's 200 metres event at the Silesia Diamond League meeting in Poland on Saturday as Trayvon Bromell beat fellow American Marvin Bracy for the men's 100m title. Jamaican Jackson became the fastest woman alive over the distance at last month's World Championships in Eugene, Oregon with a time of 21.45 seconds but she finished a little outside that with an effort of 21.84 on the day.

Soccer-Dominant Newcastle spoil Forest's top-flight return

Newcastle United made a comfortable start to the new season thanks to goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, giving the visitors an unhappy return to the Premier League after a 23-year absence.

Newcastle took the lead through the unlikeliest of goalscorers when centre back Schar let fly from the edge of the penalty area just before the hour mark, before Wilson struck 10 minutes later to cap a classy opening day display in Tyneside.

Soccer-Liverpool held, Spurs and Chelsea win in Premier League openers

Title contenders Liverpool could only manage a draw at Fulham on the opening Saturday of the Premier League season while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur made winning starts to the new campaign. Liverpool had to come from behind twice to cancel out goals from Fulham's Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic with new signing Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah on target in the 2-2 draw for Juergen Klopp's side.

Tennis-Medvedev confirms extended No.1 stay with Los Cabos final

Daniil Medvedev will arrive in New York for his U.S. Open title defence this month as the top seed after the Russian confirmed his stay as world number one by reaching the final in Los Cabos, Mexico on Friday. A ban on Russian players at Wimbledon due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine forced Medvedev to miss the grasscourt major and he arrived in Mexico for the ATP 250 event with his top ranking under threat.

Motorcycling-Zarco shatters Silverstone lap record to take British GP pole

Pramac Ducati's Johann Zarco obliterated the all-time lap record at the Silverstone circuit on Saturday to take pole position at the British Grand Prix, while Aleix Espargaro salvaged a sixth-placed finish after a massive highside crash in earlier in the day. Eight riders beat Marc Marquez's old lap record of 1:59.936, which the Honda rider set in 2019, with Zarco's 1:57.767 topping six riders under the 1:58 barrier

Ice hockey-Chair of Hockey Canada board steps down

Michael Brind'Amour will immediately step down as chair of the Hockey Canada board of directors, the sport's national governing body said Saturday. Hockey Canada has been under fire since news broke in May of an alleged group sexual assault in London, Ontario, involving eight members of the country's 2018 world junior team and subsequent out-of-court settlement.

