Sports News Roundup: Dodgers run winning streak to 7; Ten Hag era at United begins with defeat to Brighton and more

Tennis-Rogers meets Kasatkina with eye on maiden WTA title

Unseeded American Shelby Rogers kept up her dominant show at the Silicon Valley Classic on Saturday by defeating Veronika Kudermetova 6-3 6-4 in the semi-finals, putting herself in contention for her first career title. In her first appearance in a final in six years on Sunday, the world number 45 will meet seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina, who defeated world number four Paula Badosa of Spain 6-2 6-4 in the other semi-final.

MLB roundup: Dodgers run winning streak to 7

Max Muncy blasted a three-run homer in the fifth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers added two unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh Saturday night to defeat the visiting San Diego Padres 8-3. The win was the seventh straight for the Dodgers, who are 7-2 against the Padres this season. The Padres had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth with three unearned runs off Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney.

Soccer-Ten Hag era at United begins with defeat to Brighton

New manager Erik ten Hag saw the depth of the crisis at Manchester United when his side fell to a 2-1 Premier League defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday, with German Pascal Gross scoring twice. United fans' hopes that the off-season would mark a turning point have faded, with the club failing to make major moves yet in the transfer market and there was a grim familiarity to the club's opening match.

Soccer-Dasilva scores late as Brentford rally for 2-2 draw at Leicester

Substitute Josh Dasilva scored a superb equaliser with four minutes remaining as Brentford came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Leicester City in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. Dasilva went on a mazy run on the edge of the box before curling a shot into the far corner, a goal of real quality to give Brentford a point they deserved for their second-half display.

Chess-Russian former deputy PM Dvorkovich re-elected FIDE president

Former Russian deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich was re-elected for a second term as president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Sunday, defeating a Ukrainian who had criticised him over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. Dvorkovich, deputy prime minister from 2012 to 2018, received 157 votes in his favour and 16 against him at FIDE's general assembly in Chennai, India, the international governing body said.

Tennis-Medvedev ends losing streak in finals with Los Cabos title

World number one Daniil Medvedev ended his losing run in finals with a 7-5 6-0 win over Britain's Cameron Norrie on Saturday to lift the title in Los Cabos, Mexico, and ramp up preparations for his U.S. Open title defence. A ban on Russian players at Wimbledon due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine forced Medvedev to miss the grasscourt major and he arrived in Mexico for the ATP 250 event for his first tournament since June.

Soccer-Sevilla agree deal to sign Isco on free transfer

Sevilla have reached an agreement in principle to sign free agent Isco on a two-year deal, the LaLiga club said on Sunday. The former Real Madrid midfielder would undergo a medical on Monday before finalising his transfer, Sevilla added.

Motorcycling-Bagnaia ready to book a taxi after British GP win

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia picked up where he left off before MotoGP's summer break by winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday for his second victory in a row. Spaniard Maverick Vinales had to settle for second for Aprilia, 0.426 seconds behind after a thrilling battle over the closing laps, while Australian Jack Miller was third on the other factory Ducati.

Tennis-Nishioka continues impressive run to set up Kyrgios showdown

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, ranked 96th in the world, beat top seed Andrey Rublev 6-3 6-4 on Saturday, continuing his stellar show at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., and setting up a showdown against Australian Nick Kyrgios. The 26-year-old left-hander came to the U.S. capital having won five out of seven matches on the feeder Challenger circuit last month, but had not won a tour-level match since the Miami Masters in March.

Tennis-Azarenka withdraws from Toronto Open due to visa rejection

Belarussian Victoria Azarenka will not play in the WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto next week after her visa application was rejected, the twice grand slam champion said on Twitter https://twitter.com/vika7/status/1556302134928441345.

The 33-year-old, ranked 20th in the world, also missed Wimbledon in June due to a ban on Belarussian players.

