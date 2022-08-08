Left Menu

Games-Canada win women's 4x400m relay gold after England are disqualified

However, the judges later spotted that Williams' foot had straying over the lane on the first changeover with Ohuruogu and disqualified the team. Canada were promoted to gold while Jamaica took silver and Scotland bronze.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 03:55 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 03:55 IST
Games-Canada win women's 4x400m relay gold after England are disqualified

Canada claimed the women's 4x400m Commonwealth Games relay gold on Sunday after England crossed the finish line first but were disqualified for a lane infringement. With Jessie Knight as anchor, the England team thought they had won by one thousandth of a second ahead of Canada's Kyra Constantine after a photo finish.

Victoria Ohuruogu, Jodie Williams and Ama Pipi celebrated along with Knight at the Alexander Stadium, believing England had clinched their eighth athletics gold of this Games. However, the judges later spotted that Williams' foot had straying over the lane on the first changeover with Ohuruogu and disqualified the team.

Canada were promoted to gold while Jamaica took silver and Scotland bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
Exodus of Chinese nationals: Over 6,00,000 requested asylum

Exodus of Chinese nationals: Over 6,00,000 requested asylum

China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022