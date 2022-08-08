Left Menu

Soccer-DR Congo name Frenchman Desabre as new national team coach

I thank the management of the Chamois Niortais, the players, my staff, the whole club and the supporters, for the two rewarding years," Desabre said on Twitter.

Sebastien Desabre has been named as the new coach of the Democratic Republic of Congo after being released from his contract by French club Niort. The 46-year-old takes over from Hector Cuper, who was fired in June after the Congolese lost their opening two matches of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

No details were given of his new contract conditions in a brief statement by the Congolese federation but it is a return to Africa for the Frenchman, who was previously national team coach in Uganda and has also taken charge of clubs in Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Egypt, the Ivory Coast, Morocco and Tunisia "I am happy to announce that I am the new coach of DR Congo. I thank the management of the Chamois Niortais, the players, my staff, the whole club and the supporters, for the two rewarding years," Desabre said on Twitter.

