Map Dispute: The Digital Dilemma Over Congo's Colonial Archives

U.S. mining startup KoBold Metals is embroiled in a dispute with Belgium's AfricaMuseum over digitizing Congo's colonial-era maps. While KoBold offers support for the project, the museum, backed by Belgian authorities and the EU, insists on retaining control, citing ethical and legal concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 13:32 IST
In a clash over cultural heritage, U.S. mining startup KoBold Metals finds itself at odds with Belgium's renowned AfricaMuseum regarding the digitization of historic maps from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

KoBold, supported by financial heavyweights like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, proposed to assist in digitizing the colonial-era maps residing in the museum's expansive archives. However, the museum, under the guidance of Belgium and backed by the European Union, declined the offer, intending to keep the project under scientific scrutiny and institutional control.

KoBold's intentions come amid a backdrop of growing global interest in Congo's rich mineral reserves. In the U.S., companies are expanding their presence in Congo as part of a strategic initiative to secure critical mineral supplies and reduce dependency on China.

