Motorcycling-Aprilia's Espargaro raced in Britain with fractured heel

Aprilia said he went to hospital in Barcelona for checks on Monday. "The injury does not require surgical treatment, and Aleix has been prescribed seven days of absolute rest during which he will have to use crutches in order not to strain his injured foot," the team said in a statement.

Aprilia's MotoGP title contender Aleix Espargaro raced in Britain at the weekend with a fractured right heel, the team said on Monday. The 33-year-old Spaniard finished ninth at Silverstone on Sunday and is second in the overall standings 22 points behind Yamaha's defending champion Fabio Quartararo.

He crashed in Saturday's final practice for the race but qualified and raced despite the pain. Aprilia said he went to hospital in Barcelona for checks on Monday.

"The injury does not require surgical treatment, and Aleix has been prescribed seven days of absolute rest during which he will have to use crutches in order not to strain his injured foot," the team said in a statement. "The aim is to arrive at the next race weekend in the best physical condition."

The next race is in Austria on Aug. 21.

