Left Menu

Rugby-Transgender women banned from female contact rugby in Ireland

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) will ban transgender women from female contact rugby competitions for the upcoming season after carrying out a review of its transgender policy, the governing body said on Wednesday. From this season, only players recorded as female at birth will be allowed to play contact rugby in the women's category. The change in policy will affect two registered players in the country.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 19:22 IST
Rugby-Transgender women banned from female contact rugby in Ireland

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) will ban transgender women from female contact rugby competitions for the upcoming season after carrying out a review of its transgender policy, the governing body said on Wednesday. The IRFU said the decision was based on medical and scientific evidence and is in line with World Rugby guidance. From this season, only players recorded as female at birth will be allowed to play contact rugby in the women's category.

The change in policy will affect two registered players in the country. The IRFU said it has held discussions with them to provide options for remaining active in the sport, such as in tag or touch rugby, refereeing, coaching, and volunteering. "The IRFU is keenly aware that this is a sensitive and challenging area for those involved and the wider LGBT+ community and will continue to work with those impacted, providing support to ensure their ongoing involvement with the game," the statement read.

Transgender players whose sex recorded at birth is female can continue to compete in the male category if they provide written consent and a risk assessment is carried out, the IRFU added. Anne Marie Hughes, spirit of rugby manager with the IRFU, said some people may be disappointed by the change in policy but it was "based solely on new research related to safety".

World Rugby last year banned transgender players from competing at the elite level of the women's game, citing safety concerns. In July, England's governing body (RFU) voted to restrict transgender women from playing in domestic games. World Athletics and FIFA are among a number of sports federations reviewing their guidelines on the involvement of transgender athletes following world swimming body FINA's ruling to ban anyone who has been through male puberty from elite women's competitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022