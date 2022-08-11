Soccer-Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Left Menu

A first half goal from David Alaba and another from Karim Benzema in the 65th that lifted him to second in Real's all-time scoring list with 324 goals, wrapped up the title for the Spaniards. Europa League winners Eintracht had offered some resistance in the first half and had chances to score but were eventually overrun by the Spaniards.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 11-08-2022 02:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 02:30 IST
Champions League winners Real Madrid outclassed Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 on Wednesday to clinch the UEFA Super Cup for a record-equalling fifth time. A first half goal from David Alaba and another from Karim Benzema in the 65th that lifted him to second in Real's all-time scoring list with 324 goals, wrapped up the title for the Spaniards.

Europa League winners Eintracht had offered some resistance in the first half and had chances to score but were eventually overrun by the Spaniards. The win also means Real's Carlo Ancelotti becomes the first coach to lift the trophy four times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

